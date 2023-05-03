Football

Barcelona director of football Alemany to leave at end of season

Barca added that Alemany had agreed to complete the first team’s transfer business in the close season despite formally arranging to leaving the club on July 1.

Reuters
Barcelona 03 May, 2023 11:57 IST
Barcelona 03 May, 2023 11:57 IST
Representative image: The 60-year-old will depart to begin a new unspecified professional project after two years in the job.

Representative image: The 60-year-old will depart to begin a new unspecified professional project after two years in the job. | Photo Credit: AP

Barca added that Alemany had agreed to complete the first team’s transfer business in the close season despite formally arranging to leaving the club on July 1.

Barcelona director of football Mateu Alemany has decided to leave the LaLiga team at the end of the season, a year before his contract officially runs out, the club said on Tuesday.

Also Read
La Liga: Alba strikes late to give Barcelona narrow win over 10-man Osasuna

Barca added that Alemany had agreed to complete the first team’s transfer business in the close season despite formally arranging to leaving the club on July 1.

The 60-year-old will depart to begin a new unspecified professional project after two years in the job.

“(Barcelona) President (Joan) Laporta has accepted this departure due to Mateu’s commitment to conduct the summer transfer business until the last moment and to be able to be consulted by the club whenever necessary,” Barca said in a statement.

Runaway LaLiga leader Barcelona has 82 points from 33 matches and extended its lead over second-placed Real Madrid to 14 points on Tuesday with a 1-0 home win over Osasuna. 

Read more stories on Football.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Pen, Paper and Podcast with Vijay Lokapally
Videos

WATCH: Ryan Mason back again as manager to help Tottenham Hotspur in crisis

WATCH: Naples turns blue as Serie A title fever grows

Kalyan Chaubey says women’s football a priority for the AIFF, lays out roadmap for Indian football under new regime

Slide shows

In Pictures: Cristiano Ronaldo becomes most capped player; scores twice for Portugal

In Pictures: Messi returns for Argentina after FIFA World Cup win; scores 800th career goal

In Photos: Liverpool demolishes Manchester United in historic win at Anfield

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us