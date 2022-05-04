Barcelona and Germany keeper Ter Stegen to miss Nations League ties in June

Barcelona's Marc-Andre ter Stegen will miss Germany's Nations League games against England, Italy and Hungary this June, the goalkeeper announced on Wednesday.

The 30-year-old is an understudy to Germany captain Manuel Neuer and has opted to take a break this summer with one eye on the World Cup finals in Qatar, which kicks off this November.

He said he was given approval from Germany head coach Hansi Flick.

"I'm happy every time I am selected, but on the other hand, after three intensive seasons without a summer break, the national coach agrees that I need this," ter Stegen told the German football association's website.

Ter Stegen will miss games against Italy in Bologna on June 4, England three days later in Munich and then Hungary in Budapest on June 11.

He also misses the return fixture against the Azzurri in Moenchengaldbach on June 14.

Ter Stegen made his Germany debut in 2012 but has been restricted to just 28 international appearances with Neuer as first choice.