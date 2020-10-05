Barcelona defender Jordi Alba sidelined with hamstring problem

Barcelona full-back Jordi Alba has picked up a hamstring injury, the club said on Monday, raising doubts about his availabilty for the Clasico meeting with Real Madrid later this month.

Barca did not say how long Alba, who was not called up by Spain for its upcoming triple header, will be missing, but local media reported it was likely to be at least three weeks.

READ: Barcelona announces signing of Ajax teenager Sergino Dest

“Tests carried out this morning have confirmed that Jordi Alba has a muscular injury in his right hamstring. He is out and his recovery will determine his availability,” the club said on social media.

Alba was forced off in the second half of Barca's 1-1 draw at home to Sevilla on Sunday, with new signing Sergino Dest replacing him.