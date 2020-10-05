Football Football Barcelona defender Jordi Alba sidelined with hamstring problem Barcelona full-back Jordi Alba has picked up a hamstring injury, the club said, raising doubts about his availabilty for the Clasico meeting with Real Madrid. Reuters 05 October, 2020 18:25 IST Barcelona defender Jordi Alba - Getty Images Reuters 05 October, 2020 18:25 IST Barcelona full-back Jordi Alba has picked up a hamstring injury, the club said on Monday, raising doubts about his availabilty for the Clasico meeting with Real Madrid later this month.Barca did not say how long Alba, who was not called up by Spain for its upcoming triple header, will be missing, but local media reported it was likely to be at least three weeks.READ: Barcelona announces signing of Ajax teenager Sergino Dest“Tests carried out this morning have confirmed that Jordi Alba has a muscular injury in his right hamstring. He is out and his recovery will determine his availability,” the club said on social media.Alba was forced off in the second half of Barca's 1-1 draw at home to Sevilla on Sunday, with new signing Sergino Dest replacing him. Latest updates IPL Interviews IPL Videos Fixtures IPL Pictures IPL Features IPL Quiz My IPL Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos