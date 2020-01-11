Football Football Barcelona: Luis Suarez set for knee surgery Barcelona has confirmed Luis Suarez requires knee surgery and he will go under the knife on Sunday. Reuters 11 January, 2020 19:36 IST Barcelona striker Luis Suarez would be treated for an injury on the external meniscus on his right knee. - Getty Images Reuters 11 January, 2020 19:36 IST Barcelona forward Luis Suarez is set for a lengthy spell on the sidelines after the Spanish champion announced he is to undergo surgery to treat a knee problem.A statement from Barca on Saturday said Suarez would be treated for an injury on the external meniscus on his right knee on Sunday by club doctor Ramon Cugat and after the procedure the club would release further details on when he will return. [INJURY NEWS]@LuisSuarez9 All the detailshttps://t.co/A1Ospk9mBf pic.twitter.com/EpjbRNuJqz— FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) January 11, 2020 The Uruguay forward, 32, has made 23 appearances for Barca this season in all competitions, scoring 14 goals. He completed 90 minutes in Barca's 3-2 defeat by Atletico Madrid on Thursday which saw them exit the Spanish Super Cup in Saudi Arabia.Suarez underwent surgery on the same knee last May, which forced him to miss the Copa del Rey final defeat to Valencia, although he recovered in time to feature for Uruguay in the Copa America. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos