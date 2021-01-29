Barcelona set to travel to Granada for Copa del Rey quarters

Barcelona will travel to Granada and Sevilla will visit second division Almeria in the Copa del Rey quarterfinals after the draw was made on Friday.

Barca, who beat the Andalusian side 4-0 in La Liga earlier this month, booked their place in the last eight with a late 2-1 victory over Rayo Vallecano in midweek.

Almeria, the only remaining side from Spain's second tier, overcame La Liga side Osasuna on penalties in the last-16 and will host Sevilla for a place in the semis.

Spanish Super Cup winners and last season's Copa finalists Athletic Bilbao face an away tie at Real Betis, while the draw is completed with a Valencian regional derby as Levante take on Villarreal.

The fixtures will take place from February 2-4 and are single-leg ties.