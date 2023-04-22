Football

Barcelona defeats Chelsea 1-0 in first leg of Women’s UCL semifinals

In the fourth minute, Hansen received Geyse’s pass, marched up the pitch, beat two Chelsea defenders and shot from outside the box to rattle the net.

Team Sportstar
CHENNAI 22 April, 2023 19:01 IST
Chelsea’s Norwegian midfielder Maren Mjelde (L) vies with Barcelona’s Norwegian forward Caroline Hansen during the UEFA Women’s Champions League semifinals.

Chelsea’s Norwegian midfielder Maren Mjelde (L) vies with Barcelona’s Norwegian forward Caroline Hansen during the UEFA Women’s Champions League semifinals. | Photo Credit: AFP

Caroline Hansen scored as Barcelona gained a 1-0 advantage over Chelsea in the first leg of the UEFA Women’s Champions League semifinal at Stamford Bridge on Sunday.

Barcelona, the Champions League runner-up last year, started the match with quick passing and intense pressing and got the breakthrough very soon.

In the fourth minute, Hansen received Geyse’s pass, marched up the pitch, beating two Chelsea defenders and shot from outside the box, rattling the net.

Chelsea had a chance to equalise at the half-hour mark when Guro Reiten rounder goalkeeper Sandra Panos but Lucy Bronze – a three-time UWCL winner herself – tracked back on time to deny the goal.

The two teams will play the return leg at Camp Nou on April 27, with Barca looking to reach its third consecutive UWCL final while Chelsea is eyeing its first final since 2021.

