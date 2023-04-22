Barcelona defeats Chelsea 1-0 in first leg of Women’s UCL semifinals

Caroline Hansen scored as Barcelona gained a 1-0 advantage over Chelsea in the first leg of the UEFA Women’s Champions League semifinal at Stamford Bridge on Sunday.

Barcelona, the Champions League runner-up last year, started the match with quick passing and intense pressing and got the breakthrough very soon.

In the fourth minute, Hansen received Geyse’s pass, marched up the pitch, beating two Chelsea defenders and shot from outside the box, rattling the net.

Chelsea had a chance to equalise at the half-hour mark when Guro Reiten rounder goalkeeper Sandra Panos but Lucy Bronze – a three-time UWCL winner herself – tracked back on time to deny the goal.

The two teams will play the return leg at Camp Nou on April 27, with Barca looking to reach its third consecutive UWCL final while Chelsea is eyeing its first final since 2021.