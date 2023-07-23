MagazineBuy Print

Barcelona’s Juve friendly cancelled after illness in team

Barcelona’s friendly match against Juventus in San Francisco on Saturday has been cancelled after an outbreak of viral gastroenteritis among the Spanish team.

Published : Jul 23, 2023 08:19 IST , San Francisco - 2 MINS READ

AFP
FC Barcelona President Joan Laporta (left) plays with German player Ilkay Gundogan.
FC Barcelona President Joan Laporta (left) plays with German player Ilkay Gundogan. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

FC Barcelona President Joan Laporta (left) plays with German player Ilkay Gundogan. | Photo Credit: AP

Barcelona’s friendly match against Juventus in San Francisco on Saturday has been cancelled after an outbreak of viral gastroenteritis among the Spanish team.

“A significant part of the blaugrana squad has a viral gastroenteritis,” Barcelona said in a statement.

The game at the 68,500 capacity Levi’s Stadium, home of the NFL’s San Francisco 49ers, is part of the Soccer Champions Tour, featuring six top European clubs, and had been expected to draw a large crowd.

Barcelona president Joan Laporta said in comments posted on the team’s website that no date was available to reschedule the match.

“Life sometimes gives us surprises that change our plans,” Laporta said, voicing regret that the club’s first look at new signings in action would have to wait.

READ | Milan signs Swiss forward Okafor from Salzburg

“It’s very tough for the team and at the same time it’s very tough for our supporters,” he said.

Barcelona are scheduled to play against Premier League club Arsenal on Wednesday at SoFi Stadium -- home of the NFL’s Rams -- in Los Angeles.

Then they travel to Dallas for their clash with Spanish rivals Real Madrid next Saturday.

Barca finish up their tour with a game against AC Milan in Las Vegas on August 1.

Prior to the scheduled match in the San Francisco Bay Area Barcelona had been training in Los Angeles, where on Friday they officially presented new signing Oriol Romeu, the veteran midfielder tapped to help fill the void left by Sergio Busquets’s departure for Major League Soccer’s Inter Miami.

The 31-year-old is the reigning Spanish champions’ third signing for next season, after German midfielder Ilkay Gundogan and center-back Inigo Martinez, who were released after finishing their commitments with Manchester City and Athletic Bilbao.

Laporta said a “majority” of Barcelona players were affected by the illness, but did not give a specific number.

Spanish media reported that at least a dozen players had fallen ill.

Team India criss-cross the country in pursuit of elusive ICC title

Ayon Sengupta
Chasing the right results: Andy Murray with strength and conditioning coach Matt Little during practice at Wimbledon.

Training Transfer: Bridging the Gap for Athletes

Ramji Srinivasan
+ SEE all Stories

