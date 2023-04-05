STREAMIING INFO

When will the Copa del Rey semifinal second leg Barcelona vs Real Madrid be played?

The Copa del Rey semifinal second leg Barcelona vs Real Madrid will be played on Thursday, April 6 (IST) at the Camp Nou in Barcelona.

What time will the Copa del Rey semifinal second leg Barcelona vs Real Madrid kick off?

The Copa del Rey semifinal second leg Barcelona vs Real Madridwill kick off at 12:30 AM IST or 7:00 PM GMT.

Where to watch Copa del Rey semifinal second leg Barcelona vs Real Madrid on TV?

The Copa del Rey semifinal second leg Barcelona vs Real Madrid will not be telecast on TV in India.

Where to live stream Copa del Rey semifinal second leg Barcelona vs Real Madrid?

The Copa del Rey semifinal second leg Barcelona vs Real Madrid can be live streamed on Fancode website and app.