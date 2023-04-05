Football

Barcelona vs Real Madrid live streaming info: Predicted 11, head-to-head record, when and where to watch Copa del Rey semifinal?

Barcelona vs Real Madrid: All you need to know before the Copa del Rey semifinals second leg at the Camp Nou in Barcelona.

Team Sportstar
05 April, 2023 11:38 IST
Barcelona leads the Copa del Rey semifinals tie 1-0 on aggregate.

Barcelona leads the Copa del Rey semifinals tie 1-0 on aggregate. | Photo Credit: AP

Xavi’s Barcelona will take the Camp Nou on Wednesday eyeing a fourth consecutive win against Real Madrid when the two meet in the second leg of the Copa del Rey semifinals.

An Eder Militao own goal was enough for the Catalans to eke out a narrow lead after the first leg at the Santiago Bernabeu in March.

Earlier in the season, Barcelona had bettered Carlo Ancelotti’s side 3-1 in the Spanish Super Cup final and 2-1 in the La Liga.

Los Blancos will be featuring a full strength side for the return leg while Barcelona will be missing key players - Frenkie De Jong, Ousmane Dembele and Andreas Christensen and Pedri.

HEAD TO HEAD RECORD

Played: 253 | Barcelona: 100 | Real Madrid: 101 | Draw: 52

HEAD TO HEAD RECORD IN COPA DEL REY

Played: 37 | Barcelona: 17 | Real Madrid: 12 | Draw: 8

PREDICTED 11

Barcelona: Ter Stegen - Kounde, Araujo, Alonso, Balde - Kessie, Busquets, Gavi - Raphinha, Lewandowski, Ansu Fati

Real Madrid: Courtois - Vazquez, Militao, Nacho, Alaba - Kroos, Tchouameni, Modric- Valverde, Benzema, Vinicius Junior

LIVE STREAMING INFO

When will the Copa del Rey semifinal second leg Barcelona vs Real Madrid be played?

The Copa del Rey semifinal second leg Barcelona vs Real Madrid will be played on Thursday, April 6 (IST) at the Camp Nou in Barcelona.

What time will the Copa del Rey semifinal second leg Barcelona vs Real Madrid kick off?

The Copa del Rey semifinal second leg Barcelona vs Real Madrid will kick off at 12:30 AM IST or 7:00 PM GMT.

Where to watch Copa del Rey semifinal second leg Barcelona vs Real Madrid on TV?

The Copa del Rey semifinal second leg Barcelona vs Real Madrid will not be telecast on TV in India.

Where to live stream Copa del Rey semifinal second leg Barcelona vs Real Madrid?

The Copa del Rey semifinal second leg Barcelona vs Real Madrid can be live streamed on Fancode website and app.

