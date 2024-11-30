 />
Barcelona vs UD Las Palmas LIVE streaming info: Preview, predictions, when and where to watch BAR v LPA LaLiga match?

BAR vs LPA: Here’s the streaming and telecast information of the LaLiga match between league leader Barcelona and UD Las Palmas.

Published : Nov 30, 2024 11:18 IST - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar

League leader Barcelona will be raring to get back to winning ways when it faces Las Palmas in the LaLiga on Saturday at the Lluis Companys Olympic Stadium.

PREVIEW

Barcelona’s teenage forward Lamine Yamal is expected to return from injury against Las Palmas in LaLiga, with the 2024 Golden Boy winner’s recovery providing a major boost for the leaders after two recent slip-ups.

On Wednesday, 17-year-old Yamal won the award given to the best European men’s player under 21 after a remarkable breakout season in which he became the youngest player to earn a winner’s medal at the Euros when Spain beat England 2-1 in the final.

He has continued that excellent form this season, with five goals and seven assists in 12 league games for Barca, who have keenly felt his absence in recent weeks due to an ankle injury.

The champion’s six-point advantage over second-placed Real Madrid, who have a game in hand, has shrunk to four after a loss and draw in their last two league fixtures, which ended a seven-game winning streak in all competitions that started in October.

Its Champions League form has not dipped, however, and they cruised to a 3-0 win over Brest on Tuesday, after which coach Hansi Flick could be seen on the broadcast having an animated conversation with Yamal.

Asked what he said to the 17-year-old, Flick told reporters: “I can’t tell you what I have said to him. Only that I hope he will be with us on Saturday.

“I talk to the players, it’s normal. What we talk about is always between us. It had to do with tomorrow’s session and that maybe on Saturday he can play.”

Barcelona has an excellent record against Las Palmas and is unbeaten in its last 20 home league matches against the Canary Islands side. Las Palmas last won a LaLiga game at Barca in 1971.

-Reuters

Predicted starting 11s:

Barcelona: Pena; Kounde, Cubarsi, Martinez, Balde; De Jong, Pedri; Yamal, Olmo, Raphinha; Lewandowski

Las Palmas: Cillessen; Rozada, Suarez, McKenna, Munoz; Essugo, Campana; Sandro, Rodriguez, Fuster; Silva

Streaming/telecast info
When is Barcelona vs UD Las Palmas La Liga match kicking off?
The La Liga 2024-25 match between Barcelona and UD Las Palmas will begin at 6:30 am IST on Saturday, November 30 at the Lluis Companys Olympic Stadium.
Where to watch Barcelona vs UD Las Palmas La Liga LIVE?
The La Liga 2024-25 match between Barcelona and UD Las Palmas will not be telecast on any channel in India. The match will be live-streamed on the GXR World app and website.

Latest issue of Sportstar

India tour of Australia 2024-25: A generation’s last stand

Dhruva Prasad,Pranay Rajiv
Adaptability: “Have you ever heard an Indian player or a former player complain about the trampoline bounce of some surfaces or the grazing area for cattle masquerading as a Test match pitch in these countries?,” asks the author.

Sunil Gavaskar: When it comes to the BCCI and Indian cricket, the knives have to be out

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

