Barça Women wins Spanish Cup to secure historic treble

Barcelona Women capped off a spectacular season with a win in the Spanish Cup final on Sunday. The side beat Levante 4-2 to win its eighth Copa de la Reina title, thus completing its first ever treble.

The side earlier cruised to dominant wins in the Liga Femenina and the UEFA Champions League. Barca became the first club whose men's and women's sides have both won the Champions League.



Barcelona 4-2 highlights

The Catalans were comfortable in the opening half hour, dominating possession and taking the game to Levante. A header from Patri Guijarro helped Barca open the scoring in five minutes. Alexia Putellas and Marta Torrejon made that a three-goal lead with Lieke Martens playing a role in all three.

Iba Redondo and Estafania Banini gave Levante a fighting chance in the second half but Putellas quickly neutralised any hiccups with Barca's fouth goal, sealing the game, the title and a historic treble to the team's name.

The club's latest achievement makes Barcelona the first club to achieve the treble in both men's (2008/09 and 2014/15) and women's football.