Leverkusen cruises into second round, Hoffenheim needs penalties

Bayer Leverkusen scored six goals in the opening 32 minutes to crush fourth tier club Norderstedt 7-0 in the DFB Pokal first round on Sunday but fellow Bundesliga club Hoffenheim needed penalties to edge past amateurs Chemnitz.

Leverkusen, which sold attacking midfielder Kai Havertz and striker Kevin Volland in the close season, was missing none of its firepower as it scored three times in the opening 12 minutes through Lars Bender, Nadiem Amiri and Lucas Alario.

RELATED| Braunschweig edges past Hertha Berlin 5-4 in German Cup

Another three goals between the 21st to the 32nd minute quickly ended proceedings at the empty BayArena stadium, after the official home team, Norderstedt, had relinquished the home advantage for this round.

Leverkusen's new signing Patrick Schick, who came on as a substitute, grabbed the seventh goal in the 77th to complete the rout.

- Hoffenheim survives a scare -

Hoffenheim was in control for much of the game but had to wait until the 48th minute to take the lead through Andrej Kramaric's tap-in.

Kevin Freiberger's fine turn and shot from eight metres out brought the host level on the hour and sent the game into extra time before a Christian Bickel strike put it in the driving seat.

"It was extremely difficult after falling behind. But we came back with help from our strong mentality and team spirit."



Sebastian Hoeneß on extra time.#CFCTSG | @DFBPokal pic.twitter.com/CgbqE36vf8 — TSG Hoffenheim EN (@achtzehn99_en) September 13, 2020

It was again Croatian forward Kramaric who came to the rescue, earning a penalty in the 111th and keeping his cool to grab the equaliser.

Hoffenheim keeper Oliver Baumann saved the two first penalties in the subsequent shootout and Bickel missed the target with his spot kick to give Hoffenheim coach Sebastian Hoeness a winning debut.