Bayer Leverkusen signs Lennart Grill

Germany Under-21 international Lennart Grill will swap third-tier German outfit Kaiserslautern for Bayer Leverkusen for the 2020-21 season.

Sacha Pisani
09 April, 2020 11:02 IST

Lennart Grill signed a four year deal with Bayer Leverkusen. - Bongarts

Bayer Leverkusen has signed Kaiserslautern goalkeeper Lennart Grill, the Bundesliga club announced on Wednesday.

Germany Under-21 international Grill will swap third-tier German outfit Kaiserslautern for Leverkusen for the 2020-21 season.

Grill – whose deal with Leverkusen is until June 2024 – played in every game for Kaiserslautern prior to the postponement of football due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"A big step forward to a top German team. I've watched a lot of Bayer 04 games up to the season being suspended. As a spectator, it was great fun watching their high tempo, possession football," the 21-year-old said.

READ | Bundesliga aiming for early May restart behind closed doors

"Bayer 04 Leverkusen are a club with European ambition and I'm happy to soon be part of it."

Leverkusen sporting director Simon Rolfes said: "We've been able to sign a very interesting and highly talented goalkeeper in Lennart Grill.

"It's a long-term signing and Lennart has great prospects. We are very happy we've been able to persuade him to join us."