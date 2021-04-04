Bayern beats Leipzig 1-0 to close in on Bundesliga title

Leon Goretzka's first-half goal was enough to give Bundesliga leader Bayern Munich a crucial 1-0 victory at second-placed RB Leipzig on Saturday, as it opened up a seven-point lead at the top and edged closer to a ninth straight league crown.

Leipzig was the better team but was wasteful. In contrast the Bavarians, without injured top scorer Robert Lewandowski, were brutally efficient to earn the three points after Goretzka fired in from Thomas Mueller's 15th assist of the season.

No team has lost the title after leading by seven points after the 27th match day and with seven games remaining.

The visitor had few chances throughout and survived a second-half siege as Leipzig squandered a quartet of golden opportunities in a powerful start after the break.

Neither Christopher Nkunku nor Dani Olmo and Marcel Sabitzer managed to hit the target.

The latter did better on the hour with a long-range effort that forced Bayern keeper Manuel Neuer to make a fine save as he tipped the ball over the bar, but the host could not find an equaliser.

Bayern, facing Paris St Germain in the Champions League quarter-finals on Wednesday, is on 64 points, with Leipzig second on 57. VfL Wolfsburg, 1-0 winner against Cologne, is third on 54.