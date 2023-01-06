Football

‘Extremely difficult’: Bayern Munich CEO Kahn on search for Neuer replacement

Neuer, 36, broke his leg in a skiing accident in December and will miss at least the remainder of the season.

AFP
Berlin 06 January, 2023 17:56 IST
FILE PHOTO: Germany goalkeeper Manuel Neuer reacts after losing 2-1 to Japan in the FIFA World Cup 2022 Group E football match at the Khalifa International Stadium in Doha on November 23, 2022.

Bayern Munich CEO Oliver Kahn has acknowledged the challenges of finding a replacement for injured captain and goalkeeper Manuel Neuer in the winter transfer window.

Speaking to German tabloid Bild on Friday ahead of his side’s departure for their winter training program in Qatar, Kahn said timing had complicated the search.

“We are discussing various options without hesitation. But replacing Manuel Neuer during the winter break is of course extremely difficult, especially since not many clubs want to give up their number one goalkeeper,” Kahn said.

While Kahn said he hoped to see a fully fit Neuer back on the pitch, he acknowledged “football is a short-term business, we have to think about the here and now.”

Kahn, who played 429 games for Bayern in a 14-year stint before retiring in 2008, refused to guarantee Neuer would return to the first team when he has completed his recovery.

“We know Manuel. He will give everything he can to get back into top form. And a Manuel Neuer in top form is absolutely world class.”

German media reports suggest Borussia Moenchengladbach and Switzerland goalkeeper Yann Sommer remains their top target.

Bayern, who are four points clear on top of the Bundesliga, resume their season on January 20 away at RB Leipzig.

