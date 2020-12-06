Football Bayern stays top after 3-3 draw with Leipzig This leaves Bayern on 23 points from 10 games, two more than Leipzig and four ahead of third-placed Dortmund and fourth-placed Bayer Leverkusen, which have a game in hand. Reuters 06 December, 2020 10:47 IST Reuters 06 December, 2020 10:47 IST German champion Bayern Munich clung on to the Bundesliga's top spot after holding closest rival RB Leipzig to a thrilling 3-3 home draw, with Thomas Mueller scoring twice in a rip-roaring contest on Saturday.The result left Bayern on 23 points from 10 games, two more than Leipzig and four ahead of third-placed Borussia Dortmund and fourth-placed Bayer Leverkusen, which have a game in hand.Christopher Nkunku fired Leipzig ahead in the 19th minute when he picked up a defence-splitting pass by Emil Forsberg and slotted the ball into an empty net after rounding Bayern's advancing goalkeeper Manuel Neuer.READ: Stunning Reyna strike earns Dortmund draw at Frankfurt Bayern quickly turned the tide though, as 17-year-old Jamal Musiala, an England Under-21 international, levelled five minutes after coming on as a substitute for the injured Javier Martinez and Mueller struck shortly afterwards.Germany-born attacking midfielder Musiala showed his vast potential as he beat keeper Peter Gulacsi with a sublime low shot from 20 metres before Mueller capped a flowing move with a clinical finish.But Bayern's joy was short-lived as Justin Kluivert, on loan at Leipzig from Serie A side AS Roma, equalised barely a minute later with his first goal for the club when he took advantage of some slack defending and drilled the ball past Neuer.READ: Bayern's Davies voted Canada's top player Leipzig forced another twist in the 48th minute as Forsberg found the back of the net with a thumping header from six metres after an inch-perfect cross from Angelino as Bayern's defence was left exposed yet again.But Mueller made sure Bayern stayed in the league's driving seat when he powered a 75th-minute header past Gulacsi thanks to a fine cross from Kingsley Coman, with the France winger racking up three assists.Leverkusen could move up to second and slash Bayern's lead to one point when they visit bottom team Schalke on Sunday. Bayern stays top after 3-3 draw with Leipzig ISL 2020-21: Chennaiyin FC vs Bengaluru FC - Head to Head Record, Match Stats Updates, Players to watch out for Ronaldo targets 800 after reaching 750-goals milestone After the silence it's night of cheer as fans watch Arsenal win More Videos ISL 2020-21: ATK Mohun Bagan vs Odisha FC - Head to Head Record, Match Stats Updates, Players to watch out for United lacked clinical touch in PSG loss, says Solskjaer Champions League a headache for Atletico, says Simeone ISL 2020-21, Hyderabad FC vs Jamshedpur FC - Head to Head Record, Match Stats Updates, Players to watch out for Pep hits back at Conceicao’s accusations of bad behaviour Zidane, Nacho back Hazard after new injury setback WATCH: Ederson insists he is Manchester City's best penalty taker! Champions League: Simeone hopeful of Suarez return against Bayern