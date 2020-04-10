Sane could cost €30m but Flick would prefer Werner at Bayern, claims Michael Rummenigge

Bayern Munich could sign Leroy Sane for as little as €30million but head coach Hansi Flick would prefer Timo Werner, according to Michael Rummenigge.

Sane had appeared likely to join the Bundesliga champion last August until an anterior cruciate ligament injury left a transfer impractical.

The Germany winger was close to making a comeback for Manchester City until the season was halted due to the coronavirus pandemic, and it is believed Bayern will consider another move for him in the next transfer window.

It has also been heavily linked with RB Leipzig striker Timo Werner, who reportedly has a release clause in his contract worth in the region of €60m that will become active after 2019-20.

Rummenigge, who won three league titles and three domestic cups with Bayern between 1982 and 1988, thinks Werner is the preferred choice of Flick as he explores the idea of a system using two strikers.

However, he thinks Sane could be available for a reduced fee given he is close to the final 12 months of his contract and City could be keen to recoup some funds.

"Bayern have put their concrete transfer plans on hold and, during the coronavirus break, are concentrating primarily on contract extensions. This is completely understandable," he wrote in his column for Sportbuzzer.

"Nevertheless, they'll already be looking at the squad for the coming season. Two names in particular are mentioned again and again: Leroy Sane and Timo Werner.

"It all depends on the price, but I can't imagine Bayern getting both national-team players, especially since I heard Joshua Zirkzee will be promoted even more in future.

"Hansi Flick has already indicated he could play with two up front in his team in future. In short: Werner would be a really good buy, who would suit [Robert] Lewandowski and who could get even better alongside him.

"I wonder why top teams don't play with two strikers more often. In home games especially, it provides a lot more danger and more work for the opposition defenders. Werner would be a suitable candidate for this change in system.

"He'd have a fixed fee of between €50m and €60m. Bayern have these funds and I also believe Flick would prefer Werner's arrival to Sane's transfer. The cruciate ligament tear, which he suffered last August, leaves traces and slows down his development. It will probably take some time before Sane returns to his old level.

"Bayern would have bought him for €100m to €120m before the cruciate ligament rupture; a deal now could be significantly cheaper and maybe only cost €30m to €50m, because Sane's contract with Manchester City ends in 2021.

"If the Champions League ban for City persists, the club will also need money at some point in this coronavirus period to pay their salaries."