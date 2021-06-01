Football Football Change of guard at Bayern Munich, Kahn to replace Rummenigge as chairman Rummenigge joined the club's management in 1991 as vice-president and then became chairman in 2002, overseeing an incredible period of success. AFP 01 June, 2021 16:07 IST With Rummenigge on board, Bayern won the Bundesliga title 19 times and lifted the Champions League trophy in 2001, 2013 and 2020. - GETTY IMAGES AFP 01 June, 2021 16:07 IST Bayern Munich said on Tuesday Karl-Heinz Rummenigge will step down after 30 years in the club's hierarchy at the end of this month with former Germany captain Oliver Kahn taking over as chairman."It is strategically the most sensible and logical point in time," said 65-year-old Rummenigge with Kahn, 51, to be Bayern's chairman when the new season starts in August.Rummenigge's departure will herald a new era at Bayern for the start of next season. Karl-Heinz #Rummenigge to leave his role as #FCBayern CEO. Oliver #Kahn will take over from 1st July. #DankeKalle— CHAMPIONS (@FCBayernEN) June 1, 2021 READ: Oliver Kahn's Goalplay to set shop in India He joined the club's management in 1991 as vice-president and then became chairman in 2002, overseeing an incredible period of success.With Rummenigge on board, Bayern won the Bundesliga title 19 times and lifted the Champions League trophy in 2001, 2013 and 2020.A former striker who made 95 appearances for West Germany, Rummenigge played for Bayern from 1974 to 1984.He was part of the team which won the European Cup twice and was voted the Ballon d'Or winner in both 1980 and 1981. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.