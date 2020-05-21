Football Football Bayern still undecided on permanent move for Inter's Perisic Inter Milan and Bayern Munich have not yet discussed a permanent transfer for Ivan Perisic, according to Karl-Heinz Rummenigge. Liam Blackburn 21 May, 2020 16:40 IST Bayern Munich loanee Ivan Perisic. - Bongarts Liam Blackburn 21 May, 2020 16:40 IST Ivan Perisic may be coming to the end of his season-long loan from Inter, but Bayern Munich's chief executive Karl-Heinz Rummenigge insists his club remain undecided over a permanent move.Former Borussia Dortmund and Wolfsburg winger Perisic returned to the Bundesliga on a season-long loan in August, yet he has made just nine Bundesliga starts for champion Bayern in 2019-20.A fractured ankle, suffered in February, has not helped Perisic's cause, while Niko Kovac, his former Croatia coach, was replaced at Bayern by Hansi Flick in November.READ | Neuer 2023: Is Bayern great still among the goalkeeping elite? Perisic made a first appearance since his injury lay-off from the bench during Bayern's 2-0 win over Union Berlin on Sunday and Rummenigge wants to see the 31-year-old in action across the final games of the campaign before making a call on his future."We have not spoken because Perisic has just come back after the foot injury," Rummenigge told Gazzetta dello Sport. "But with [Inter chief executive Giuseppe] Marotta I have a really very friendly relationship, let's see when he will play a few games."We will talk to each other because even the player will want to know where he will play. If I know where he will play? It is not yet decided." Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos