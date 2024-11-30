Bayern Munich vs Borussia Dortmund head-to-head: BAY v BVB, Bundesliga H2H record

League leaders Bayern Munich will look to end Borussia Dortmund’s winning run at home this season when it travels to the Ruhr valley for their “Klassiker” on Saturday.
The undefeated Bavarians could hardly have hoped for a better time for the big Bundesliga clash, having already carved out a six-point lead at the top with the league’s best attack and defence.
It has not conceded a goal in its last five league matches and has netted 36 times in its 11 Bundesliga matches so far. Top scorer Harry Kane already has 14 league goals this season.
Dortmund has had a rollercoaster domestic campaign while enjoying a stellar run in the Champions League. Its 5-1 demolition of Dinamo Zagreb on Wednesday kept it firmly on course for automatic qualification to the knockout stage.
