Football Football Bayern match halted due to chants, banners about Hoffenheim owner Insults aimed at Hoffenheim owner Dietmar Hopp saw Bayern Munich's dominant display interrupted on Saturday. Ben Spratt 29 February, 2020 23:05 IST Bayern players entered the stands to implore the supporters to remove the banner, with head coach Hansi Flick racing across the pitch to join his team. - Getty Images Ben Spratt 29 February, 2020 23:05 IST Bayern Munich was hammering Hoffenheim 6-0 when the Bundesliga match was halted in the second half due to insulting chants and banners aimed at Dietmar Hopp.With Bayern coasting to victory in a dominant display, referee Christian Dingert paused the match as a banner was unfurled in the away end. READ: Hoffenheim 0-6 Bayern Munich: Dream Zirkzee debut marred by off-field events Borussia Dortmund fans were previously banned from matches at Rhein-Neckar-Arena for a similar protest against Hoffenheim owner Hopp, an unpopular figure among some German football fans due to his financing of the club.Bayern players entered the stands to implore the supporters to remove the banner, with head coach Hansi Flick racing across the pitch to join his team.READ: Dortmund fans banned from away Hoffenheim games for two seasons The banner was initially removed and the chanting paused, but the insults resumed and official Dingert directed the players back to the dressing rooms.