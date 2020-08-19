Statistics will count for nothing when we face Bayern: Lyon coach

Statistics will count for nothing when Lyon, the underdog, takes on free-scoring Bayern Munich in its Champions League semifinal on Wednesday, coach Rudi Garcia has warned.

Lyon, in its first Champions League semi-final since 2010, fears nothing after knocking out Juventus in the last 16 and Manchester City in the quarterfinals, showing resilience and poise to secure its place in the last four.

Asked about Bayern's impressive firepower, which was on full display in the German side's 8-2 dismantling of Barcelona in the previous round, Garcia pointed out that his team had just sent an equally formidable attacking side packing.

“City scored more than 100 goals in the Premier League, so if we just look at the stats we can just watch the game at the hotel and Bayern can play alone,” Garcia told a news conference on Tuesday.

Ten years after being denied a spot in the final by Bayern in a 4-0 aggregate defeat, Lyon believes it has a chance against the Bundesliga champion.

“They don't have a lot of weak points but no team are perfect,” Garcia said.

“We might be the underdogs but we beat big teams to get there and others may start taking us seriously.

“Maybe we're not a big mountain to climb but sometimes just a little pebble in your shoe can prevent you from climbing that little mountain,” he added.

Garcia said he could rely on his whole squad as there are no injury concerns and that he does not think having played against City only four days ago will be a problem.

“Now we can change half of the team - with five substitutions being allowed - so it's okay,” he explained.

“We can be a pain for any team,” he continued.

Goalkeeper Anthony Lopes was confident he and his team mates would not give up until the final whistle.

“We have the opportunity to play in the semifinals of the Champions League. Bayern are a big team but we're going to give everything,” he said.