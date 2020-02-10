Football Football Bayern to visit Schalke in DFB-Pokal quarter-finals Schalke will host Bayern Munich while Eintracht Frankfurt face Werder Bremen in the last eight of the DFB-Pokal. Joe Wright 10 February, 2020 04:00 IST Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski scored a brace against Hoffenheim. - Bongarts Joe Wright 10 February, 2020 04:00 IST Bayern Munich will travel to Schalke in the quarter-finals of this season's DFB-Pokal.The holder will head to Gelsenkirchen after it edged out Hoffenheim 4-3 in the previous round.Eintracht Frankfurt – which beat Bayern in the 2018 final – will host Werder Bremen, while Bayer Leverkusen will meet Union Berlin at BayArena. Quarter Final draw has been announced! Which tie are you most looking forward to? #DFBPokal #Berlin2020 pic.twitter.com/IdV5xxoaU5— The DFB-Pokal (@DFBPokal_EN) February 9, 2020 Fortuna Dusseldorf, which was 5-2 winner at Cologne in round three, was handed an away match against fourth-tier Saarbrucken.The games will be played on March 3 and 4. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos