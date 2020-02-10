Football

Bayern to visit Schalke in DFB-Pokal quarter-finals

Schalke will host Bayern Munich while Eintracht Frankfurt face Werder Bremen in the last eight of the DFB-Pokal.

Joe Wright
10 February, 2020 04:00 IST

Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski scored a brace against Hoffenheim.   -  Bongarts

Bayern Munich will travel to Schalke in the quarter-finals of this season's DFB-Pokal.

The holder will head to Gelsenkirchen after it edged out Hoffenheim 4-3 in the previous round.

Eintracht Frankfurt – which beat Bayern in the 2018 final – will host Werder Bremen, while Bayer Leverkusen will meet Union Berlin at BayArena.

 

Fortuna Dusseldorf, which was 5-2 winner at Cologne in round three, was handed an away match against fourth-tier Saarbrucken.

The games will be played on March 3 and 4.

