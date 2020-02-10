Bayern to visit Schalke in DFB-Pokal quarter-finals

Bayern Munich will travel to Schalke in the quarter-finals of this season's DFB-Pokal.

The holder will head to Gelsenkirchen after it edged out Hoffenheim 4-3 in the previous round.

Eintracht Frankfurt – which beat Bayern in the 2018 final – will host Werder Bremen, while Bayer Leverkusen will meet Union Berlin at BayArena.

Quarter Final draw has been announced!



Which tie are you most looking forward to? #DFBPokal #Berlin2020 pic.twitter.com/IdV5xxoaU5 — The DFB-Pokal (@DFBPokal_EN) February 9, 2020

Fortuna Dusseldorf, which was 5-2 winner at Cologne in round three, was handed an away match against fourth-tier Saarbrucken.

The games will be played on March 3 and 4.