World Cup Qualifiers: Belgium hits eight, seven for Dutch, Portugal survives scare

Top-ranked Belgium slammed eight goals against Belarus and the Netherlands crashed seven past Gibraltar but Portugal suffered a scare before beating Luxembourg as the World Cup qualifying matches continued on Tuesday.

There were also victories for Croatia, Serbia and Norway while Slovakia shocked Russia and Wales got its campaign up and running with a late winner against the Czech Republic.

Belgium had been held 1-1 by the Czechs at the weekend but claimed its second Group E win in emphatic fashion.

Coach Roberto Martinez gave chances to several of his fringe players and was rewarded with a rampant display as Hans Vanaken and Leandro Trossard scored twice while Michy Batshuayi, Jeremy Doku, Denis Praet and Christian Benteke were also on target.

Belgium tops the group with seven points from three games, three points ahead of the Czech Republic which fell to a 1-0 defeat in Wales after Daniel James headed a late winner from a cross by Gareth Bale. The Welsh have three points. Both sides ended with 10 men after Patrik Schick saw red for the Czechs just after halftime, while Connor Roberts was sent off for the host shortly before the winning goal.

The Netherlands could not quite match its neighbour Belgium but four goals in nine second-half minutes helped it demolish Gibraltar in Group G.

Only Steven Berghuis's goal separated the sides at halftime but Luuk de Jong, Memphis Depay, Georginio Wijnaldum and Donyell Malen all scored in quick succession before Donny van de Beek added a sixth and Depay got his second to give the Dutch their biggest away win since a 7-0 success over San Marino in 1993.

@mbatshuayi has scored 9 goals in his last 7 international matches for @BelRedDevils



We're hoping practice is making perfect with those celebrations #WCQ pic.twitter.com/P5FIuLZ4sX — FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) March 30, 2021

The Netherlands has six points, one behind Turkey which was surprisingly held to a 3-3 draw at home by Latvia.

Turkey had beaten the Dutch and Norway in superb fashion to lead the group but came unstuck as Davis Ikaunieks scored late on for Latvia to deny the host a third consecutive win.

RONALDO SCORES

Luxembourg, which stunned Ireland 1-0 at the weekend in Group A, looked to be on course for another sensational result when it took the lead against Portugal thanks to a goal by Portuguese-born Gerson Rodrigues on the half hour mark. But Diogo Jota headed an equaliser in the second minute of added time at the end of the first half and Cristiano Ronaldo put his side ahead early in the second half.

Cristiano Ronaldo gestures during Portugal's contest against Luxembourg. - AP

Substitute Joao Palhinha sealed the win in the 80th minute as Portugal moved top of the section.

It is level on seven points from three games with Serbia for whom Aleksandar Mitrovic scored both goals in a 2-1 win away to Azerbaijan. He has already scored five goals in the campaign.

Croatia laboured to a 3-0 win at home to Malta with second-half substitutes Ivan Perisic, Luka Modric and Josip Brekalo scoring to put the 2018 World Cup runner-up top of Group H.

Croatia has six points from three games, ahead of Russia on goal difference after it lost 2-1 to Slovakia for whom Robert Mak struck the winner in the 74th minute.

In Group G, Norway earned a 1-0 win away to Montenegro with Alexander Sorloth scoring the first-half winner to move it to six points, level with Montenegro and the Netherlands.

World champion France, England, Spain, Germany and Italy are all in action in Wednesday's qualifiers.