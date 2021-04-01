Football Football Belgium to take on Greece to warm up for Euro 2020 Belgium will take on Greece at the King Baudouin Stadium in Brussels on June 3 with another friendly against Croatia lined up three days later at the same venue. PTI 01 April, 2021 17:51 IST The world no.1 ranked Belgium will play Greece in a friendly in June ahead of the Euro 2020. - GETTY IMAGES PTI 01 April, 2021 17:51 IST Belgium will take on Greece in June in a friendly game as part of its preparations for the European Championship.The match will take place on June 3 at the King Baudouin Stadium in Brussels. The team coached by Roberto Martinez was already scheduled to play another friendly against Croatia three days later at the same venue. Belgium's first game at the European Championship is against Russia on June 12. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.