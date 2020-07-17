Football Football World No. 1 Belgium to host New Zealand in football friendly New Zealand Football (NZF) said on Friday the match in Brussels had been arranged for Oct. 8, though it still required approval from authorities. Reuters WELLINGTON 17 July, 2020 07:55 IST Belgium finished third at the FIFA World Cup in 2018. - REUTERS Reuters WELLINGTON 17 July, 2020 07:55 IST New Zealand coach Danny Hay says his side will be able to test itself against some of the best players in the world when it faces FIFA's top-ranked team Belgium in a friendly in October.New Zealand Football (NZF) said on Friday the match in Brussels had been arranged for Oct. 8, though it still required approval from authorities.International football has been on hold since March due to COVID-19 but will ramp up in September with the UEFA Nations League. The match precedes Belgium's friendlies against England away on Oct. 11 and Iceland on Oct. 14.READ| England to host Wales in Wembley international New Zealand, ranked No. 122 in the world and based in the remote Oceania confederation, rarely has the opportunity to schedule friendlies so far from home and coach Hay was thrilled with the prospect of facing a side that finished third at the World Cup in 2018.“The prospect of playing the No. 1 team in the world is massive,” All Whites coach Hay said.“This is a real opportunity for the team to test themselves against some of the best players on the planet.”READ| Asian Champions League to restart with groups in Qatar hub NZF Chief Executive Andrew Pragnell said the growing number of New Zealand players plying their trade in Europe made it easier to arrange the friendly.“Putting on any sporting event in these times is challenging but the return of professional club football over these past months, and now international football across Europe has been very encouraging,” he said.“The number of Kiwis playing professional football in Europe now makes fixtures such as this more viable at this time.” Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos