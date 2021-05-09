Football Football Bengaluru FC asked to leave Maldives after sports minister alleges breach in COVID protocols Bengaluru FC is scheduled to play its AFC Cup play-off match against Eagles FC on May 11, which looks in doubt following these allegations. PTI MALE (MALDIVES) 09 May, 2021 12:41 IST The exact nature of the alleged breach by BFC is not clear yet.-K.Murali Kumar - K Murali Kumar PTI MALE (MALDIVES) 09 May, 2021 12:41 IST Bengaluru FC's AFC Cup play-off match against Eagles FC on May 11 is in doubt after the host country's sports minister asked the Indian Super League side to leave the country alleging breach of COVID-19 protocols.The exact nature of the alleged breach by BFC, captained by India skipper Sunil Chhetri, is not clear but sports minister Ahmed Mahloof termed it as "unacceptable behaviour". Unacceptable behavior from @bengalurufc breaching the strict guidelines from HPA & @theafcdotcom.The club should leave immediately as we can’t entertain this act.We honoured the commitment we gave a few months back even with the surge in cases & pressure from the public. https://t.co/RXxma0hyjm— Ahmed Mahloof (@AhmedMahloof) May 8, 2021 We have informed FAM that we cannot hold the match, and asked them to make arrangements for @bengalurufc’s departure. We will be in further correspondence with AFC through @MaldivesFA to postpone the group stage. https://t.co/wPO7Qkw9Ou— Ahmed Mahloof (@AhmedMahloof) May 8, 2021 Mahloof's tweet also meant that all the Group D matches may be in jeopardy. ATK Mohun Bagan are to play the winner of BFC and Eagles on May 14 in their opening match. BFC had reached Maldives on Friday.ALSO READ | Bengaluru FC's AFC Cup playoff match indefinitely postponedMaldives is hosting the play-off match and all the Group D matches as the AFC wanted single venues in view of the COVID-19 pandemic."We honoured the commitment we gave a few months back even with the surge in cases & pressure from the public," Mahloof said in another tweet. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.