AFC Cup: Bengaluru FC beats Eagles 1-0, to join ATK Mohun Bagan in Group D

Bengaluru FC progressed to the group stage of the 2021 AFC Cup with a 1-0 win over Club Eagles at the National Stadium, in Male on Sunday. Jayesh Rane’s first-half strike was enough to decide the match as Marco Pezzaiuoli’s side joined ATK Mohun Bagan, Maziya S&RC and Bashundhara Kings in Group D.

The winner came in the 25th minute when Eagles failed to clear Sarthak Golui's long throw from the left and the ball fell to Rane, who placed his shot into the bottom corner.

BFC's group stage opener will be on August 18 against ATK Mohun Bagan at the same venue.