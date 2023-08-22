MagazineBuy Print

Bengaluru FC vs Gokulam Kerala FC LIVE streaming info: Where to watch Durand Cup 2023 match?

While Gokulam Kerala, topper of Group C has already qualified for the quarterfinal with six points from two matches, Bengaluru is third in the standings with two points from the same number of matches.

Published : Aug 22, 2023 08:00 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Gokulam Kerala FC players in a training session.
Gokulam Kerala FC players in a training session. | Photo Credit: Gokulam Kerala FC@X
infoIcon

Gokulam Kerala FC players in a training session. | Photo Credit: Gokulam Kerala FC@X

Defending champion Bengaluru FC will take on Gokulam Kerala FC in a Durand Cup 2023 Group C match at the Kishore Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata on Tuesday.

While Gokulam Kerala, topper of Group C, has already qualified for the quarterfinal with six points from two matches, Bengaluru is third in the standings with two points from the same number of matches.

“Gokulam Kerala FC is one of the best teams in the country, and we are looking forward to this challenge. The boys gave a good account of themselves in the last game, and we are keen on finishing the group stages with a positive performance,” BFC coach Bibiano Fernandes said ahead of the game.

Kick-off, telecast and live streaming info
When and where is the Bengaluru FC vs Gokulam Kerala FC Durand Cup 2023 match kicking-off?
The Bengaluru FC vs Gokulam Kerala FC Durand Cup 2023 match will kick-off at 6:00 PM, Tuesday, August 22 at the Kishore Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata.
Where can you watch the Bengaluru FC vs Gokulam Kerala FC Durand Cup 2023 match?
The Bengaluru FC vs Gokulam Kerala FC Durand Cup 2023 match can be watched live on  Sony Ten 2 and  Sony Ten 2 HD.
The match can also be live-streamed on the  Sony LIV app and website.

