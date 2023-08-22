Bengaluru FC vs Gokulam Kerala FC LIVE streaming info: Where to watch Durand Cup 2023 match?

Defending champion Bengaluru FC will take on Gokulam Kerala FC in a Durand Cup 2023 Group C match at the Kishore Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata on Tuesday.
While Gokulam Kerala, topper of Group C, has already qualified for the quarterfinal with six points from two matches, Bengaluru is third in the standings with two points from the same number of matches.
“Gokulam Kerala FC is one of the best teams in the country, and we are looking forward to this challenge. The boys gave a good account of themselves in the last game, and we are keen on finishing the group stages with a positive performance,” BFC coach Bibiano Fernandes said ahead of the game.
