Bengaluru FC vs Gokulam Kerala FC LIVE score; BFC 0-0 GKFC; Durand Cup 2023: Akhil misses close-range header

- August 22, 2023 18:3030’
The match halts momentarily as the players take a water break.
- August 22, 2023 18:2926’
Close- Akhil Praveen has an excellent chance to give a lead to Gokulam. He gets at the end of a cross from the right and heads the ball at goal from close-range. However, his effort is not on target and sails above the crossbar.
- August 22, 2023 18:2222’
GKFC skipper Noufal drills in a cross from the right flank. He had two players to aim for but his ball does not find either. Good defending from the BFC youngsters.
- August 22, 2023 18:2020’
Gokulam Kerala is inviting the pressure and asking the BFC frontline to break down its defence. Till now, the Malabarians have kept it compact at the back.
- August 22, 2023 18:1616’
BFC had a chance to work the GKFC defence from a freekick in a dangerous area. Satendra tries to deliver a low cross but the delivery is disappointing. Gokulam Kerala has the ball again and the pressure dissipates.
- August 22, 2023 18:1414’
It is a bad fall for Shilton as he falls face-first on the ground. He looks to be in pain as he gets medical attention. It is nothing serious however. Some ice and magic spray should do the trick.
- August 22, 2023 18:1312’
Nidhin has space on the right and pings in a good cross inside the BFC box. The Bengaluru backline is alert enough to clear the ball to safety.
- August 22, 2023 18:099’
BFC with its first proper attack of the match. A low cross comes in from the right but the cross is comfortably dealt with by GKFC keeper Bishorjit.
- August 22, 2023 18:066’
Nofal tries to find a teammate inside the box with a cross from the right flank, but botches his cross to see the ball go out for a goalkick.
- August 22, 2023 18:042’
It is a bright start from the Gokulam. The Group C topper is enjoying more of the ball in the early minutes of the first-half. BFC, however, is trying to make inroads of its own and not playing an entirely defensive game.
- August 22, 2023 18:00Kick-off!
The Group C match between Bengaluru FC and Gokulam Kerala FC has kicked-off at the Kishore Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata.
- August 22, 2023 17:26Gokulam Kerala lineups
- August 22, 2023 17:12Bengaluru FC Lineup!
- August 22, 2023 17:09Preview
Defending champion Bengaluru FC will take on Gokulam Kerala FC in a Durand Cup 2023 Group C match at the Kishore Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata on Tuesday.
While Gokulam Kerala, topper of Group C, has already qualified for the quarterfinal with six points from two matches, Bengaluru is third in the standings with two points from the same number of matches.
“Gokulam Kerala FC is one of the best teams in the country, and we are looking forward to this challenge. The boys gave a good account of themselves in the last game, and we are keen on finishing the group stages with a positive performance,” BFC coach Bibiano Fernandes said ahead of the game.
Kick-off, telecast and live streaming info
When and where is the Bengaluru FC vs Gokulam Kerala FC Durand Cup 2023 match kicking-off?
The Bengaluru FC vs Gokulam Kerala FC Durand Cup 2023 match will kick-off at 6:00 PM, Tuesday, August 22 at the Kishore Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata.
Where can you watch the Bengaluru FC vs Gokulam Kerala FC Durand Cup 2023 match?
The Bengaluru FC vs Gokulam Kerala FC Durand Cup 2023 match can be watched live on Sony Ten 2 and Sony Ten 2 HD.
The match can also be live-streamed on the Sony LIV app and website.
