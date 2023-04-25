Bengaluru FC vs Odisha FC Live Streaming info, Super Cup 2023 final: Team news, squads, head-to-head, when and where to watch

During the press conference ahead of the Super Cup final, Clifford Miranda explained why an Indian coach, like him, was an oddity in the ISL. The Odisha FC coach conceded the Indian coaches had some way to go yet.

Miranda added it was also difficult to convince the franchise owners even if the coaches were good and that they would have to work twice or three times more than their foreign counterparts. Over the last couple of weeks, he has shown, however, an Indian coach could take a team all the way to the final of a major tournament like the Super Cup.

LIVE STREAMING INFO When will the Bengaluru FC vs Odisha FC, Super Cup 2023 final match be played? The Super Cup 2023 final match between Bengaluru FC vs Jamshedpur FC will be played on April 25th. Where will the Bengaluru FC vs Odisha FC, Super Cup 2023 final match be played? The Super Cup 2023 final match between Bengaluru FC vs Odisha FC will be played at the EMS Stadium Kozhikode in Kerala. What time will the Bengaluru FC vs Odisha FC, Super Cup 2023 final match kick-off? The Super Cup 2023 final match between Bengaluru FC vs Odisha FC will begin at 7:00 PM IST. How do I watch live streaming of the Bengaluru FC vs Odisha FC, Super Cup 2023 final match? The Super Cup 2023 final match between Bengaluru FC vs Odisha FC will be streamed live on the JioTV app and FanCode app and website. Which TV Channel will telecast the Bengaluru FC vs Odisha FC, Super Cup 2023 final match? The Super Cup 2023 final match between Bengaluru FC vs Odisha FC will be telecasted on the Sony Sports network in India.

Predicted XI

Bengaluru FC: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu (GK), Bruno Ramires, Sandesh Jhingan, Aleksandar Jovanovic, Prabir Das, Javier Hernandez, Suresh Singh Wangjam, Jayesh Rane, Naorem Roshan Singh, Sunil Chhetri, Sivasakthi Narayanan.

Odisha FC: Amrinder Singh (GK); Narender Gahlot, Thoiba Singh, Carlos Delgado, Sahil Panwar; Saul Crespo, Princeton Rebello, Victor Rodriguez; Nandhakumar Sekar, Diego Mauricio, Jerry Mawihmingthanga

Head-to-head record

Played: 12 | Bengaluru FC: 7 | Draw: 1 | Odisha FC: 4