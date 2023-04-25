Football

Bengaluru FC vs Odisha FC Live Streaming info, Super Cup 2023 final: Team news, squads, head-to-head, when and where to watch

Super Cup 2023: All you need to know about the Super Cup 2023 final featuring Bengaluru FC and Odisha FC at the EMS Stadium Kozikhode in Kerala on Tuesday. 

Team Sportstar
CHENNAI 25 April, 2023 07:33 IST
File Photo: Sunil Chhetri of Bengaluru FC in a training session.

File Photo: Sunil Chhetri of Bengaluru FC in a training session. | Photo Credit: Faheem Hussain/Focus Sports/ ISL

During the press conference ahead of the Super Cup final, Clifford Miranda explained why an Indian coach, like him, was an oddity in the ISL. The Odisha FC coach conceded the Indian coaches had some way to go yet.

Miranda added it was also difficult to convince the franchise owners even if the coaches were good and that they would have to work twice or three times more than their foreign counterparts. Over the last couple of weeks, he has shown, however, an Indian coach could take a team all the way to the final of a major tournament like the Super Cup.

Read full preview HERE

LIVE STREAMING INFO
When will the Bengaluru FC vs Odisha FC, Super Cup 2023 final match be played? 
The Super Cup 2023 final match between Bengaluru FC vs Jamshedpur FC will be played on April 25th.
Where will the Bengaluru FC vs Odisha FC, Super Cup 2023 final match be played? 
The Super Cup 2023 final match between Bengaluru FC vs Odisha FC will be played at the EMS Stadium Kozhikode in Kerala.
What time will the Bengaluru FC vs Odisha FC, Super Cup 2023 final match kick-off?
The Super Cup 2023 final match between Bengaluru FC vs Odisha FC will begin at 7:00 PM IST.
How do I watch live streaming of the Bengaluru FC vs Odisha FC, Super Cup 2023 final match?
The Super Cup 2023 final match between Bengaluru FC vs Odisha FC will be streamed live on the JioTV app and FanCode app and website.
Which TV Channel will telecast the Bengaluru FC vs Odisha FC, Super Cup 2023 final match?
The Super Cup 2023 final match between Bengaluru FC vs Odisha FC will be telecasted on the Sony Sports network in India.

Predicted XI

Bengaluru FC: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu (GK), Bruno Ramires, Sandesh Jhingan, Aleksandar Jovanovic, Prabir Das, Javier Hernandez, Suresh Singh Wangjam, Jayesh Rane, Naorem Roshan Singh, Sunil Chhetri, Sivasakthi Narayanan.

Odisha FC: Amrinder Singh (GK); Narender Gahlot, Thoiba Singh, Carlos Delgado, Sahil Panwar; Saul Crespo, Princeton Rebello, Victor Rodriguez; Nandhakumar Sekar, Diego Mauricio, Jerry Mawihmingthanga

Head-to-head record

Played: 12 | Bengaluru FC: 7 | Draw: 1 | Odisha FC: 4

Full squads
Bengaluru FC
Goalkeepers: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Amrit Gope, Lara Sharma, Sharon Padattil
Defenders: Sandesh Jhingan, Parag Shrivas, Aleksandar Jovanovic, Naorem Roshan Singh, Prabir Das, Namgyal Bhutia, Wungngayam Muirang, Robin Yadav, Biswa Darjee
Midfielders: Bruno Ramires, Jayesh Rane, Suresh Wangjam, Javi Hernandez, Rohit Kumar, Pablo Perez, Ashish Jha, Lalremtluanga Fanai, Thoi Singh, Damaitphang Lyngdoh, Shreyas Ketkar
Forwards: Sunil Chhetri, Sivasakthi Narayanan, Roy Krishna, Harmanpreet Singh, Leon Augustine, Udanta Singh
Odisha FC
Goalkeepers: Amrinder Singh, Niraj Kumar, and Lalthuammawia Ralte 
Defenders: Narender Gahlot, Carlos Delgado, Osama Malik, Shubham Sarangi, Denechandra Meitei, Sahil Panwar and Lalruatthara 
Midfielders: Paul Ramfangzauva, Raynier Fernandes, Saul Crespo, Thoiba Singh Moirangthem, Princeton Rebello, Victor Rodriguez, and Isaac Vanmalsawma
Forwards: Pedro Martin, Diego Mauricio, Nandhakumar Sekar, Akshunna Tyagi, Jerry Mawihmingthanga, Isak Ralte, Soosai Raj, and Aniket Jadhav 

