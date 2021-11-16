Football Football Benjamin Mendy charged with two more counts of rape Manchester City defender Benjamin Mendy has been charged with two additional counts of rape and now faces six allegations, police said. AP 16 November, 2021 17:56 IST Benjamin Mendy is already due to stand trial on January 24 after being charged in August with four counts of rape and one of sexual assault. - Michael Regan/Getty Images AP 16 November, 2021 17:56 IST Manchester City defender Benjamin Mendy has been charged with two additional counts of rape and now faces six allegations, police said on Tuesday.Mendy has been summoned to appear at Stockport Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, the police force in the northern English county of Cheshire said.READ: Manchester City suspends Mendy after defender charged with rapeThe France World Cup winner is already due to stand trial on January 24 after being charged in August with four counts of rape and one of sexual assault.Mendy, who was refused bail and is in a prison, joined City from Monaco in 2017 and has won the Premier League three times and the English League Cup twice. Read more stories on Football. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :