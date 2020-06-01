Pavard dreaming of treble with Bayern Munich

Bayern Munich defender Benjamin Pavard said he was dreaming of winning the Champions League to seal a treble this season.

Hansi Flick's side is on track to win the Bundesliga and is in the DFB-Pokal semifinals, while it is also in the Champions League last 16.

Pavard, who only arrived at Bayern from Stuttgart ahead of this season, said he was eyeing a treble.

"We have a very good squad, we are performing well in the cup and in the Bundesliga," the France international told beIN SPORTS on Sunday.

"We must continue like this. Bayern must win the championship and the cup every year.

"And the Champions League, we dream of it and we want to make the treble," he added.

While Pavard has played 39 games this season, Bayern is reportedly looking for a right-back and plan to use the Frenchman in the centre of defence in the long-term.

The former Lille man said he was focused on winning titles with Bayern despite talk about his position.

"I signed for five years at Bayern, I play my matches, I am performing and I will do everything to improve further. And I want to win a lot of titles," Pavard said.

"I don't know yet what the future holds, we know that in football it can go very quickly, but I don't ask myself many questions."

Bayern is seven points clear atop the Bundesliga, while it claimed a 3-0 win over Chelsea in the first leg of their Champions League last-16 tie before the season was suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic.