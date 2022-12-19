Karim Benzema: List of all international goals scored for France

France striker Karim Benzema announced his retirement from international football on Monday, a day after the national team lost the World Cup final against Argentina on penalties.
Benzema announced the decision on his 36th birthday. He wrote, “I made the effort and the mistakes it took to be where I am today and I’m proud of it! I have written my story and ours is ending.
Benzema, who is the reigning Ballon d’Or winner, was part of the French squad in Qatar before a thigh injury ruled him out of the World Cup.
He made his international debut in 2007 and has 37 goals from 97 appearances.
Benzema was out of the national team picture for five years after he was found complicit in blackmail in a sex-tape case that rocked French football.
The Versailles court gave Benzema a one-year suspended jail sentence and a fine of EUR 75,000 (USD 80,000) in last year’s trial, convicting him of involvement in an attempt to blackmail France team-mate, Mathieu Valbuena, in 2015. Benzema was also ordered to pay Valbuena EUR 80,000 in damages.
France coach Didier Deschamps recalled him in 2021 ahead of the European Championship, where he scored four goals in a Round-of-16 exit.
Following is the list of all international goals scored by Benzema.
List of Karim Benzema’s international goals
Goal 1: France 1-0 Austria - International friendly (March 28, 2007)
Goal 2 and 3: Faroe Islands 0-6 France- European Qualifiers (October 13, 2007)
Goal 4: Sweden 2-3 France- International friendly (August 20, 2008)
Goal 5: France 3-1 Tunisia- International friendly (October 14, 2008)
Goal 6: France 1-0 Turkey- International friendly (June 5, 2009)
Goal 7: France 5-0 Faroe Islands- World Cup qualification (October 10, 2009)
Goal 8: France 3-1 Austria- World Cup qualification (October 14, 2009)
Goal 9: Bosnia 0-2 France- European qualifiers (September 7. 2010)
Goal 10: France 2-0 Luxembourg- European qualifiers (October 12, 2010)
Goal 11: England 1-2 France- International friendly (November 17, 2010)
Goal 12: France 1-0 Brazil- International friendly (February 9, 2011)
Goal 13: Albania 1-2 France- European qualifiers (September 2, 2011)
Goal 14 and 15: France 4-0 Estonia- International friendly (June 5, 2012)
Goal 16: France 6-0 Australia- International friendly (October 11, 2013)
Goal 17: France 3-0 Finland- World Cup qualification (October 15, 2013)
Goal 18: France 3-0 Ukraine- World Cup qualification playoffs (November 19, 2013)
Goal 19: France 2-0 Netherlands- International friendly (March 5. 2014)
Goal 20 and 21: France 8-0 Jamaica- International friendly (June 8, 2014)
Goal 22 and 23: France 3-0 Honduras- FIFA World Cup (June 15, 2014)
Goal 24: Switzerland 2-5 France- FIFA World Cup (June 20, 2014)
Goal 25: France 2-1 Portugal- International friendly (October 14, 2014)
Goal 26 and 27: France 4-0 Armenia- International friendly (October 8, 2015)
Goal 28 and 29: Portugal 2-2 France- Euro 2020 (June 23, 2021)
Goal 30 and 31: France vs Switzerland (France lost 7-8 penalties)- Euro 2020 (June 28, 2021)
Goal 32: Belgium 2-3 France- UEFA Nationals League finals (October 7, 2021)
Goal 33: Spain 1-2 France- UEFA Nations League finals (October 10, 2021)
Goal 34 and 35: France 8-0 Kazakhstan- World Cup qualification (November 13, 2021)
Goal 36: Finland 0-2 France- World Cup qualifiers (November 16, 2021)
Goal 37: France 1-2 Denmark- UEFA Nations League A (June 3, 2022)