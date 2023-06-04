Magazine

Saudi Arabia’s Al Ittihad to sign Benzema on two-year deal - Saudi state media

Benzema is set to join Al Ittihad as a free agent after Real Madrid said earlier in the day that the 35-year-old would leave the LaLiga club after 14 trophy-laden years.

Published : Jun 04, 2023 17:08 IST - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
FILE PHOTO: Karim Benzema.
FILE PHOTO: Karim Benzema. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Karim Benzema. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES

Saudi Arabia’s Al Ittihad has reached an agreement with French striker Karim Benzema to sign him on a two-year deal, Saudi state-run Al Ekhbariya television station reported on Sunday.

Benzema is set to join Al Ittihad as a free agent after Real Madrid said earlier in the day that the 35-year-old would leave the LaLiga club after 14 trophy-laden years.

Al Ekhbariya said Al Ittihad’s chairman and vice chairman were in Madrid to hammer out a “record deal” with Benzema.

