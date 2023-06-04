Saudi Arabia’s Al Ittihad to sign Benzema on two-year deal - Saudi state media

Saudi Arabia’s Al Ittihad has reached an agreement with French striker Karim Benzema to sign him on a two-year deal, Saudi state-run Al Ekhbariya television station reported on Sunday.
Benzema is set to join Al Ittihad as a free agent after Real Madrid said earlier in the day that the 35-year-old would leave the LaLiga club after 14 trophy-laden years.
Al Ekhbariya said Al Ittihad’s chairman and vice chairman were in Madrid to hammer out a “record deal” with Benzema.
