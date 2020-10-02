Football Football Leno says he never feared for Arsenal spot Arsenal goalkeeper Bernd Leno says he never feared losing his starting spot to Emiliano Martinez during his injury layoff last season. Reuters 02 October, 2020 11:47 IST Bernd Leno celebrates after the penalty shootout during the League Cup contest between Liverpool and Arsenal at Anfield on Thursday. - Getty Images Reuters 02 October, 2020 11:47 IST Arsenal goalkeeper Bernd Leno said he never feared losing his starting spot to Emiliano Martinez during his injury layoff last season.Leno, 28, sustained a knee injury in June that ruled him out of the final few matches of the 2019-20 campaign. Martinez impressed in the German’s absence, playing a key role in Arsenal’s FA Cup triumph but he was sold to Aston Villa in the close season.‘The club always gave me the feeling I was the No. 1, I am the No. 1 and will be the No. 1.’“The club always gave me the feeling I was the No. 1, I am the No. 1 and will be the No. 1,” Leno, who kept a clean sheet and saved two penalties in Thursday’s League Cup victory over Liverpool, told Sky Sports.“That was always very good from the club - my job is to prove it every week and I think I’ve done it again. Of course, it’s very good for a goalkeeper to make saves from penalties and see laughing faces after the game, but I’d prefer next time to win the game without a shootout. When it happens though it’s even better.”Arsenal, which is fifth in the Premier League standings, faces Sheffield United on Sunday. Latest updates IPL Interviews IPL Videos Fixtures IPL Pictures IPL Features IPL Quiz My IPL Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos