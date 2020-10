Leno says he never feared for Arsenal spot

Arsenal goalkeeper Bernd Leno said he never feared losing his starting spot to Emiliano Martinez during his injury layoff last season.

Leno, 28, sustained a knee injury in June that ruled him out of the final few matches of the 2019-20 campaign. Martinez impressed in the German’s absence, playing a key role in Arsenal’s FA Cup triumph but he was sold to Aston Villa in the close season.

“The club always gave me the feeling I was the No. 1, I am the No. 1 and will be the No. 1,” Leno, who kept a clean sheet and saved two penalties in Thursday’s League Cup victory over Liverpool, told Sky Sports.

“That was always very good from the club - my job is to prove it every week and I think I’ve done it again. Of course, it’s very good for a goalkeeper to make saves from penalties and see laughing faces after the game, but I’d prefer next time to win the game without a shootout. When it happens though it’s even better.”

Arsenal, which is fifth in the Premier League standings, faces Sheffield United on Sunday.