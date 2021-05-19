Besiktas claims domestic double with Turkish Cup win

Besiktas claimed a domestic double on Tuesday with a 2-0 win over Antalyaspor to lift the Turkish Cup after securing its 16th Super Lig title at the weekend.

Brazilian midfielder Josef de Souza put Besiktas ahead against Antalyaspor after three minutes before French defender Valentin Rosier doubled the lead on the half-hour.

The final was in an empty stadium in the Aegean coastal province of Izmir due to coronavirus-related restrictions.

Besiktas on Saturday edged out bitter rivals Galatasaray on goal difference in the title race, while third-placed Istanbul rivals Fenerbahce finished two points behind.

Besiktas last won the Turkish Cup in the 2010-11 season but its fortunes has been revived this season under coach Sergen Yalcin.