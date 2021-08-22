Football Football Besiktas says Nsakala recovering after collapsing on pitch Left-back Nsakala went to the ground in the 70th minute of the match, sparking concern among teammates and opposition players alike, before he was shifted to a hospital in an ambulance. Reuters 22 August, 2021 19:28 IST REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE: "The early reports have shown that he's in better condition and doing quite well," the club said in a statement and thanked well-wishers for their concern.d. - GETTY IMAGES Reuters 22 August, 2021 19:28 IST Besiktas defender Fabrice Nsakala is recovering in a hospital after the Democratic Republic of Congo international collapsed on the pitch in its meeting with Gaziantepspor on Saturday, the Turkish Super Lig club said on Sunday.Left-back Nsakala went to the ground in the 70th minute of the match, sparking concern among teammates and opposition players alike, before he was shifted to a hospital in an ambulance.Besiktas did not state why the 31-year-old had collapsed.READ: Manchester United striker Marcus Rashford returns to training"The early reports have shown that he's in better condition and doing quite well," the club said in a statement and thanked well-wishers for their concern.Nsakala had tweeted a picture of himself on a hospital bed, smiling and gesturing while undergoing tests. Her zaman dediğim gibi DEVAMKE KARDEEESH pic.twitter.com/QD71SMQc0u— Fabrice Nsakala (@NsakalaFabrice) August 21, 2021 The incident follows Denmark midfielder Christian Eriksen's collapse after a cardiac arrest while playing against Finland in the European Championship two months ago.Eriksen received life-saving treatment on the pitch before having an implantable cardioverter-defibrillator device fitted later on. Read more stories on Football. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :