Besiktas says Nsakala recovering after collapsing on pitch

22 August, 2021 19:28 IST

REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE: "The early reports have shown that he's in better condition and doing quite well," the club said in a statement and thanked well-wishers for their concern.

Besiktas defender Fabrice Nsakala is recovering in a hospital after the Democratic Republic of Congo international collapsed on the pitch in its meeting with Gaziantepspor on Saturday, the Turkish Super Lig club said on Sunday.

Left-back Nsakala went to the ground in the 70th minute of the match, sparking concern among teammates and opposition players alike, before he was shifted to a hospital in an ambulance.

Besiktas did not state why the 31-year-old had collapsed.

"The early reports have shown that he's in better condition and doing quite well," the club said in a statement and thanked well-wishers for their concern.

Nsakala had tweeted a picture of himself on a hospital bed, smiling and gesturing while undergoing tests.

 

The incident follows Denmark midfielder Christian Eriksen's collapse after a cardiac arrest while playing against Finland in the European Championship two months ago.

Eriksen received life-saving treatment on the pitch before having an implantable cardioverter-defibrillator device fitted later on.

