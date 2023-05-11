Football

England's Mead 'ahead of schedule' in ACL recovery

Mead’s Arsenal teammate and England captain Leah Williamson will miss the World Cup due to an ACL tear, while Chelsea midfielder Fran Kirby has also been ruled out.

11 May, 2023
England forward Beth Mead said she is “ahead of schedule” in her recovery from an acl injury but is still unsure about playing in the Women’s World Cup.

England forward Beth Mead said she is “ahead of schedule” in her recovery from an anterior cruciate ligament injury but is still unsure whether she can claim a place in Sarina Wiegman’s squad for the Women’s World Cup.

Arsenal’s Mead ruptured her ACL in a Women’s Super League match in November and England coach Wiegman said in March she would need a “miracle” to recover in time for the July 20 to August 20 World Cup in Australia and New Zealand.

Mead, who was named Player of the Tournament at the Women’s Euros last year, scoring six goals as England was crowned champion, was cautiously optimistic she would recover in time.

“The injury’s okay, I’m a good five months in and back on the pitch and kicking a ball again, feeling good, ahead of schedule,” Mead told  Sky Sports on Wednesday after receiving an MBE for her services to football.

“I wouldn’t say I’m confident (of going to the World Cup) because it’s out of my control, but I’m working hard to get as close to it as possible - but at the end of the day, it’s probably going to be Sarina’s decision.”

England begins its Group D campaign against Haiti in Brisbane on July 22 before they face Denmark and China.

Mead’s Arsenal teammate and England captain Leah Williamson will miss the World Cup due to an ACL tear, while Chelsea midfielder Fran Kirby has also been ruled out.

The prevalence of injuries in women’s football in recent times has led to calls for better research. 

