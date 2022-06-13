BBFS organises the largest football trials in Northeast India

Bhaichung Bhutia Football Schools (BBFS) is organising one of its most extensive trials in the Northeast region, engaging with 2,000 student-athletes on Tuesday in Shillong.

The trials are taking place for age groups 11-18. The first round started over two months ago and out of the 2,000 participants, 105 players have made it to the final round, which will start on 14th June.

Since 2018, BBFS has been organising trials for its residential academy program in four regions - North, Northeast, West, and South India.

The selection round is happening for the residential scholarship program. Alongside guidance in football, students will continue their academics with top ICSE/CBSE affiliated in-house schools.

“I’m happy to see the focus on finding talent from the Northeastern states. The Northeast is a football hotbed, and we can find quality players from the region. Through our trial programs, we will reach out to maximum footballers and provide them with an ideal platform to become a professional footballer,” said Bhaichung Bhutia, co-founder of BBFS.

Assam Rifles Public School, a BBFS Residential Academy in Shillong, Meghalaya, will host the final round.

The first round of trials in the Northeast region started on 10th April and concluded on 11th June.