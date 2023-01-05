Football

Premier League gets its first Sikh-Punjabi referee - Bhupinder Singh Gill

The 37-year-old comes from a football family, with father Jarnail Singh the first referee to wear a turban in the English league and officiating in more than 150 Football League (EFL) games between 2004-10.

05 January, 2023
Assistant referee Bhupinder Singh Gill.

Assistant referee Bhupinder Singh Gill. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Bhupinder Singh Gill made history as the Premier League’s first Sikh-Punjabi assistant referee on Wednesday when he ran the line in Southampton’s home game against Nottingham Forest at St Mary’s.

Assistant Referee Bhupinder Singh Gill looks on, becoming the first Sikh to act as an assistant referee in the Premier League during the Premier League match between Southampton FC and Nottingham Forest.

Bhupinder’s elder brother Sunny is also an EFL referee.

“This has to be the proudest and most exciting moment in my refereeing journey, but I’m not getting carried away as it is just another step in the direction to where I want to get to,” Bhupinder told English media before the game.

“Hopefully, this is another moment to help inspire the next generation to sign up to a refereeing course and get into officiating.

“My dream has always been to reach the top of the game, be a role model for future officials and encourage more people from diverse backgrounds into officiating, especially from a South Asian background just like me.”

