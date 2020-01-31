Football

Coutinho, de Jong, van Dijk: Biggest January transfer deals

Coutinho's transfer to Barcelona in 2018 remains the biggest transfer in the month of January. We list out the other biggest transfers in the winter window.

31 January, 2020 15:40 IST

Coutinho during his unveiling at FC Barcelona on January, 2018.   -  AFP

January may not see the biggest transfers as compared to the summer transfer window but in the last decade teams have splashed the cash.

The 2019 January transfer saw six deals which cost over £30 million across the top five leagues.

Brazilian Philippe Coutinho's transfer to Barcelona from Liverpool in 2018 remains the biggest winter transfer.

Here are the other notable moves from January.

TransferPriceYear
Philippe Coutinho (Liverpool to Barcelona)£142 million2018
Virgil van Dijk (Southampton to Liverpool)£75 million2018
Frenkie de Jong (Ajax to Barcelona)£65.3 million2019
Oscar (Chelsea to Shanghai SIPG)£60 million2017
Christian Pulisic (Borussia Dortmund to Chelsea)£58 million2019
Aymeric Laporte (Athletic Bilbao to Manchester City)£57 million2018
Diego Costa (Chelsea to Atletico Madrid)£57 million2018
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Borussia Dortmund to Arsenal)£56 million2018
Fernando Torres (Liverpool to Chelsea)£50 million2011
Leandro Paredes (Zenit to PSG)£47 million2019
Bruno Fernandes (Sporting CP to Manchester United)£46.6 million2020
Paulinho (Barcelona to Guangzhou Evergrande)£38 million2019
Alex Teixeira (Shakthar Donetsk to Jiangsu Suning) £38 million2016
Juan Mata (Chelsea to Manchester United)£37 million2014
Benjamin Pavard (Stuttgart to Bayern Munich)£35 million2019
Lucas Paqueta (Flamengo to AC Milan)£31.4 million2019
Krzysztof Piatek (Genoa to AC Milan)£30.9 million2019

