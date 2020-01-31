Football Football Coutinho, de Jong, van Dijk: Biggest January transfer deals Coutinho's transfer to Barcelona in 2018 remains the biggest transfer in the month of January. We list out the other biggest transfers in the winter window. Team Sportstar 31 January, 2020 15:40 IST Coutinho during his unveiling at FC Barcelona on January, 2018. - AFP Team Sportstar 31 January, 2020 15:40 IST January may not see the biggest transfers as compared to the summer transfer window but in the last decade teams have splashed the cash.The 2019 January transfer saw six deals which cost over £30 million across the top five leagues.Brazilian Philippe Coutinho's transfer to Barcelona from Liverpool in 2018 remains the biggest winter transfer.Here are the other notable moves from January.TransferPriceYearPhilippe Coutinho (Liverpool to Barcelona)£142 million2018Virgil van Dijk (Southampton to Liverpool)£75 million2018Frenkie de Jong (Ajax to Barcelona)£65.3 million2019Oscar (Chelsea to Shanghai SIPG)£60 million2017Christian Pulisic (Borussia Dortmund to Chelsea)£58 million2019Aymeric Laporte (Athletic Bilbao to Manchester City)£57 million2018Diego Costa (Chelsea to Atletico Madrid)£57 million2018Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Borussia Dortmund to Arsenal)£56 million2018Fernando Torres (Liverpool to Chelsea)£50 million2011Leandro Paredes (Zenit to PSG)£47 million2019Bruno Fernandes (Sporting CP to Manchester United)£46.6 million2020Paulinho (Barcelona to Guangzhou Evergrande)£38 million2019Alex Teixeira (Shakthar Donetsk to Jiangsu Suning) £38 million2016Juan Mata (Chelsea to Manchester United)£37 million2014Benjamin Pavard (Stuttgart to Bayern Munich)£35 million2019Lucas Paqueta (Flamengo to AC Milan)£31.4 million2019Krzysztof Piatek (Genoa to AC Milan)£30.9 million2019 Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos