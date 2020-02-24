Football Football Matuidi set for another season at Juve after revealing contract option Serie A club Juventus has exercised an option in Blaise Matuidi's contract to keep him for another season, the midfielder has revealed. Nicholas McGee 24 February, 2020 16:50 IST Midfielder Blaise Matuidi joined Juventus in 2017. - Getty Images Nicholas McGee 24 February, 2020 16:50 IST Blaise Matuidi revealed Juventus has exercised a clause in his contract to keep him at the club for another season.The France midfielder's deal with the defending Serie A champion had been due to expire at the end of this campaign.READ | Serie A: Juventus vs Inter in doubt due to coronavirus However, he is now contracted to the club until 2021 after Juve took up the option to retain his services."In my contract there was an option for another year," he told Le Figaro."Juventus have exercised it. I never had any doubts about it. I feel the trust of everyone."The World Cup winner joined Juve in 2017 after a decorated spell with Paris Saint-Germain. He has twice lifted the Serie A title and tasted success in the Coppa Italia and Supercoppa Italiana in his time with the Bianconeri. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos