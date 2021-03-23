Telecast details for Blue Tigers' International Friendlies confirmed

The Indian men's senior national team's forthcoming International Friendlies against Oman and UAE on March 25 and 29 respectively will be broadcast live in India on Eurosport, the All India Football Federation (AIFF) can confirm.

The first friendly between India and Oman, which is the Blue Tigers' first international fixture since November 2019, will take place on March 25, 2021 (Thursday) at the Maktoom Bin Rashid Stadium in Dubai.

India will then face hosts UAE in a friendly match on March 29, 2021 (Monday) at the Zabeel Stadium in Dubai.

Head coach Igor Stimac has named a 27-member squad that is currently training in Dubai, with the team having arrived in the city on March 15, 2021.