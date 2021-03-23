Football Football Telecast details for Blue Tigers' International Friendlies confirmed Coach Igor Stimac would not have captain Sunil Chhetri for the friendlies as the 36-year-old recovers after contracting the coronavirus. Team Sportstar NEW DELHI 23 March, 2021 21:19 IST After much debacle, AIFF finally confirms Eurosport as the official broadcaster of the international friendlies against Oman and UAE. - AIFF Team Sportstar NEW DELHI 23 March, 2021 21:19 IST The Indian men's senior national team's forthcoming International Friendlies against Oman and UAE on March 25 and 29 respectively will be broadcast live in India on Eurosport, the All India Football Federation (AIFF) can confirm.The first friendly between India and Oman, which is the Blue Tigers' first international fixture since November 2019, will take place on March 25, 2021 (Thursday) at the Maktoom Bin Rashid Stadium in Dubai.India will then face hosts UAE in a friendly match on March 29, 2021 (Monday) at the Zabeel Stadium in Dubai.Head coach Igor Stimac has named a 27-member squad that is currently training in Dubai, with the team having arrived in the city on March 15, 2021. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.