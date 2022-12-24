Football

Bonner to rejoin Liverpool Women after four years

Defender Gemma Bonner will return to Liverpool after four years, the Women’s Super League club announced on Saturday.

Reuters
24 December, 2022 21:28 IST
24 December, 2022 21:28 IST
Gemma Bonner in action. (File Photo)

Gemma Bonner in action. (File Photo) | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Defender Gemma Bonner will return to Liverpool after four years, the Women’s Super League club announced on Saturday.

Defender Gemma Bonner will return to Liverpool after four years, the Women’s Super League club announced on Saturday.

Bonner captained Liverpool to back-to-back WSL titles, in 2013 and 2014, during her six-year tenure before she joined Manchester City, where she won the League Cup and two FA Cups.

The 31-year-old will join Liverpool, subject to international clearance and formal approvals, following her stint with Racing Louisville in the National Women’s Soccer League in the United States.

“I was here for quite a while before, it was a hard decision to leave but I think I always knew within myself that one day I would love to come back to Liverpool,” said Bonner, who has 11 caps for England.

“Now the time feels right.”

At Liverpool, Bonner will be reunited with manager Matt Beard after they worked together during her first spell.

Liverpool are ninth (out of 12) in the WSL this season at the winter break.

Read more stories on Football.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Daily football podcast
Videos

WATCH: Messi hometown Rosario ready for FIFA World Cup final, Argentina vs France

France’s road to Fifa World Cup 2022 final vs Argentina

Avengers assemble - FIFA legends, workers come together for a friendly match at Al Thumama

Slide shows

Copa America Final In Pictures: Messi wins first title with Argentina

In pictures: Fans breach Old Trafford protesting against Glazers after Super League fallout

Diego Maradona (1960-2020): Magician of the Beautiful Game

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us