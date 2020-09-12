Football Football Champions League semifinalist Lyon held 0-0 at Bordeaux Lyon is positioned third and Bordeaux second in Ligue 1 ahead of this weekend’s matches. AP PARIS 12 September, 2020 11:13 IST Lyon’s Houssem Aouar hit the post 10 minutes from time. - AP (FILE) AP PARIS 12 September, 2020 11:13 IST Champions League semifinalist Lyon was held at Bordeaux to 0-0 in a tepid French league encounter on Friday.In a game of rare chances, Lyon almost stole a win 10 minutes from the end when highly rated midfielder Houssem Aouar hit the post after skipping past centre-half Laurent Koscielny.ALSO READ | PSG signs Florenzi on season's loanLyon midfielder Bruno Guimaraes had a shot narrowly wide midway through the first half, and Bordeaux had a penalty appeal turned down following a video review in the 77th minute. Bordeaux remained in second place with five points from three games ahead of this weekend’s matches, while Lyon was third with four points having played one game less. ⌚ It's @HoussemAouar time as he comes on for Moussa Dembélé for @OL_English #FCGBOL pic.twitter.com/gh9h4Bahnk— Ligue1 English (@Ligue1_ENG) September 11, 2020 Lyon lost to eventual winner Bayern Munich 3-0 in the Champions League semis last month.In Saturday’s games, leader Nice looks to make it three straight wins when it travels to face Montpelluer, while ninth-place Saint-Etienne hosts a Strasbourg side which lost its opening two games. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Latest updates IPL Interviews IPL Videos Fixtures IPL Pictures IPL Features IPL Quiz My IPL Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos