Football Football Borussia Dortmund fined after players celebrate win on bus Borussia Dortmund was fined 75,000 euros for breaking German football's social distancing rules after players celebrated a win over a fierce rival inside the team bus. AP Frankfurt 23 February, 2021 08:38 IST Borussia Dortmund crushed Schalke 04 4-0 in their Ruhr valley derby on Saturday, with two goals from Erling Haaland. - GETTY IMAGES AP Frankfurt 23 February, 2021 08:38 IST Borussia Dortmund was fined 75,000 euros ($91,000) for breaking German football's social distancing rules after players celebrated a win over a fierce rival inside the team bus.Videos published on social media following the 4-0 win over Schalke on Saturday showed players celebrating together as the bus passed a crowd of Dortmund fans cheering on the street. The club estimated the bus was greeted by 150 to 200 fans near the Dortmund training center when the team returned from the game.READ: Dortmund crushes Schalke 4-0 in Ruhr derby with Haaland doubleThe league said on Monday that Dortmund was fined because “players celebrated the win in the derby in the team bus without distancing and without covering the mouth and nose.”Dortmund said it accepted the fine. The club apologised on Sunday for the celebrations, saying it would speak “with the police and with everyone involved” about how best to prevent similar scenes in the future.Dortmund and Schalke have a longstanding rivalry. The win for Dortmund also marked a turnaround after one win from its previous six league games. Dortmund is sixth in the Bundesliga. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.