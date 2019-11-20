Football Football Dortmund's Delaney out until 2020 with torn ankle ligaments Borussia Dortmund will be without Thomas Delaney until January after the midfielder suffered a serious ankle injury in action for Denmark. Ben Spratt 20 November, 2019 19:56 IST Borussia Dortmund midfielder Thomas Delaney has suffered a long-term injury. - Bongarts Ben Spratt 20 November, 2019 19:56 IST Thomas Delaney has suffered torn ligaments in his right ankle and will be out of action until January.Borussia Dortmund confirmed the nature of the 28-year-old's injury on Wednesday after he returned from international duty.Midfielder Delaney was substituted 13 minutes into Denmark's crucial Euro 2020 qualifier against Republic of Ireland on Monday, unable to assist his country as it secured a 1-1 draw to qualify for the finals.Delaney has played six times in the Bundesliga this season, having appeared 30 times last term following his move from Werder Bremen. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos