Football

Bundesliga: Borussia Dortmund loses to Cologne, misses chance to go top

Dortmund suffered a 3-2 defeat to Cologne on Saturday and remained fourth on the Bundesliga 2022-23 points table.

AFP
Cologne, Germany 01 October, 2022 22:05 IST
Cologne, Germany 01 October, 2022 22:05 IST
Borussia Dortmund players looked dejected after losing 2-3 to Cologne in their Bundesliga match on September 1, 2022.

Borussia Dortmund players looked dejected after losing 2-3 to Cologne in their Bundesliga match on September 1, 2022. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Dortmund suffered a 3-2 defeat to Cologne on Saturday and remained fourth on the Bundesliga 2022-23 points table.

Borussia Dortmund missed a golden chance to go top of the Bundesliga, collapsing in the second half to lose 3-2 at Cologne on Saturday.

Dortmund led 1-0 at the break and looked set to capitalise on league leaders Union Berlin's first loss of the year at Eintracht Frankfurt, but conceded two goals in two minutes early in the second half for their third loss of the season.

Dortmund led at half-time thanks to a Julian Brandt goal, set up by English teenager Jude Bellingham, who was named captain for the first time due to Mats Hummels' late withdrawal.

Also Read
Jude Bellingham at 19 named Dortmund captain

The visitors dominated the opening half and looked in full control of the game, until Florian Kainz equalised in the 53rd minute.

Former Dortmund striker Steffen Tigges took advantage of poor defending from a Dortmund corner just two minutes later, climbing above the defence to head home.

A suddenly unorganised Dortmund continued to defend poorly, giving midfielder Dejan Ljubicic far too much time in the 71st minute, allowing the midfielder to guide in a long-distance shot to put the game beyond doubt.

Dortmund pulled one goal back through a lucky deflection in the 78th minute, but Cologne held on for a deserved victory.

First loss for Union

Elsewhere, an early goal from Mario Goetze followed by an individual effort from Jesper Lindstroem guided Frankfurt to a comfortable 2-0 win over Union at home.

Frankfurt lost striker Randal Kolo Muani to a second yellow in the 68th minute, but the home side held firm to beat the previously unbeaten Berliners.

The season's other surprise package alongside Union, Freiburg, moved up to second after a dominant 2-1 win at home against Mainz.

Freiburg sprinted to a 2-0 half-time lead thanks to goals from Michael Gregoritsch and Daniel-Kofi Kyereh, but should have been further ahead and endured some nervy moments late after Mainz's Aaron Caricol scored in the second half.

A brace from Timo Werner and a penalty from Christopher Nkunku helped Leipzig to a 4-0 win over struggling Bochum, who are still winless after eight games this season.

Also Read
Nagelsmann ‘not responsible for everything’ amid Bayern’s league struggles

In Wolfsburg, an injury-time goal from Yannick Gerhardt helped the home side to a 3-2 win over Stuttgart, just their second victory of the season.

Union's loss at Frankfurt - the Eagles' first home win of the season - combined with Dortmund's horror second-half will be music to the ears of Bayern Munich, who won their first game in five matches with a dominant 4-0 win over Leverkusen at home on Friday.

In Saturday's late game, Werder Bremen host Borussia Moenchengladbach.

Read more stories on Football.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
I-DAY SPECIAL: 75 ICONIC SPORTING MOMENTS
Videos

Arsenal’s Ethan Nwaneri pips Harvey Elliott as youngest ever Premier League debutant

The Lewandowski coefficient - a journey of excellence from Bayern Munich to Barcelona

Kalyan Chaubey: 10 things to know about the newly elected AIFF President

Slide shows

Copa America Final In Pictures: Messi wins first title with Argentina

In pictures: Fans breach Old Trafford protesting against Glazers after Super League fallout

Diego Maradona (1960-2020): Magician of the Beautiful Game

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us