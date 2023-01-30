Football

Borussia Dortmund cruises past host Bayer Leverkusen 2-0

Goals from Karim Adeyemi and a second half own goal from Edmond Tapsoba gave Dortmund a comfortable victory and snapped Leverkusen’s five-game winning run in the Bundesliga.

Reuters
LEVERKUSEN 30 January, 2023 11:29 IST
LEVERKUSEN 30 January, 2023 11:29 IST
Borussia Dortmund players celebrate after scoring their second goal during the Bundesliga match against Bayer Leverkusen at the BayArena in Leverkusen on January 29, 2023.

Borussia Dortmund players celebrate after scoring their second goal during the Bundesliga match against Bayer Leverkusen at the BayArena in Leverkusen on January 29, 2023. | Photo Credit: AP

Goals from Karim Adeyemi and a second half own goal from Edmond Tapsoba gave Dortmund a comfortable victory and snapped Leverkusen’s five-game winning run in the Bundesliga.

Borussia Dortmund cruised past host Bayer Leverkusen 2-0 on Sunday for its third win in three league matches since the Bundesliga resumed after the winter break, climbing to within three points of the top spot.

Goals from Karim Adeyemi and a second half own goal from Edmond Tapsoba gave Dortmund a comfortable victory and snapped Leverkusen’s five-game winning run in the Bundesliga, dropping them to ninth place.

Also Read
Real Madrid frustrated in goalless draw against Real Sociedad

“Today it was not only an important win but also a deserved one and this is something we liked. We still have a long way to go but this was a good step now,” said Dortmund coach Edin Terzic, whose team play Chelsea on Feb. 15 in the Champions League last 16.

“We delivered a solid and strong performance. But don’t make us out to be better than we really are or worse than we are.

“This win won’t mean much if we don’t keep at it and keep delivering the same performances,” Terzic said. “We are satisfied with the nine points (from three matches this year).”

Germany international Adeyemi rifled in his first Bundesliga goal after a good passing move from Dortmund in the 33rd minute with Leverkusen’s Moussa Diaby having earlier forced a superb save from Dortmund keeper Gregor Kobel.

The keeper had to come to the rescue again three minutes after the restart, stopping both Diaby and Amine Adli in Leverkusen’s double chance to level.

Also Read
Ligue 1: Ten-man PSG held as dogged Reims strikes late

The visitors then doubled their lead in the 53rd when defender Tapsoba turned a Marius Wolf cutback into his own goal.

The Burkina Faso central defender had an evening to forget after almost scoring a second own goal in the 72nd.

He attempted to clear yet another cutback, this time from Julian Brandt, but instead stabbed it towards goal before Jeremie Frimpong came to the rescue and cleared on the line.

Dortmund’s third straight victory moved them up to fourth place on 34 points, three off leaders Bayern Munich and one behind third-placed RB Leipzig. Leverkusen are on 24 in ninth place.

Read more stories on Football.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Pen, Paper and Podcast with Vijay Lokapally
Videos

WATCH: Messi tattoos a hit in Argentina after World Cup win

WATCH: Messi hometown Rosario ready for FIFA World Cup final, Argentina vs France

France’s road to Fifa World Cup 2022 final vs Argentina

Slide shows

Ronaldo’s Al-Nassr arrival in pictures

Pele no more: The Brazilian football legend’s life immortalised in pictures

Copa America Final In Pictures: Messi wins first title with Argentina

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us